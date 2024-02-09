Internshala, a leading career-tech platform, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation, marking a significant collaboration aimed at enhancing skill development opportunities for Indian youth. Under this partnership, both organizations will jointly offer co-branded skill training programs in high-demand tech fields such as Ethical Hacking, Advanced Excel, Data Science, Machine Learning, SQL for Data Analytics, Business Analytics, VLSI Design, and MATLAB.









The training programs, spanning 6-8 weeks, will be facilitated through Internshala’s skilling engine, Internshala Trainings, providing students with practical, hands-on learning experiences to acquire industry-relevant skills. Additionally, Internshala will extend internship placement assistance to students of IITM Pravartak and IIT Madras, offering a diverse range of internship opportunities to complement their academic pursuits.

Upon successful completion of the training programs, learners will receive a co-branded certificate endorsed by Internshala Trainings and IITM Pravartak, further validating their acquired skills and enhancing their employability in the competitive job market.

Sarvesh Agrawal, Founder and CEO of Internshala, expressed his delight at the collaboration, particularly noting his personal connection as an alumnus of the esteemed IIT-Madras. He remarked, “Internshala is honored to assist the students of IIT-M with much-needed placement assistance for internship and job opportunities. As technology continues to evolve rapidly, skilling has become imperative for the Indian youth to stay competitive in the global landscape.”

Agrawal added, “Internshala has been steadfast in its commitment to bridging the gap between academia and industry by offering well-designed training programs tailored to meet the evolving demands of the job market. By leveraging real-time insights from our internship and job platform, we ensure that our training programs remain aligned with industry requirements, thereby empowering students with the skills needed to succeed in their careers.”

Echoing Agrawal’s sentiments, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, emphasized the importance of job-oriented skill development courses in driving India towards its goal of becoming a US $5 trillion economy. He remarked, “Premier institutions like IIT Madras play a crucial role in equipping students with the requisite skills to thrive in the industry. Collaborations with platforms like Internshala enable us to offer practical, industry-relevant training programs that bridge the gap between academia and industry.”

Prof. Kamakoti expressed optimism about future collaborations with Internshala, envisioning more opportunities to empower students with job-ready skills essential for the nation’s economic growth.

The partnership between Internshala and IIT Madras Pravartak signifies a concerted effort to empower India’s youth with the skills and opportunities needed to succeed in the dynamic job market. By combining academic rigor with industry-aligned training, this collaboration aims to foster a workforce equipped to drive innovation and propel India’s economic trajectory towards prosperity.