Zorro raises USD 3.2 mln seed round, backed by 16 Unicorn founders

Zorro, a pseudonymous social network, raised USD 3.2 million in a seed round led by founders of 16 unicorns. The investors include Vijay Shekhar Sharma (Founder & CEO, Paytm), Ritesh Agarwal (Founder & CEO, OYO Rooms), Ashish Hemrajani (Founder & CEO, BookMyShow), Kunal Shah (Founder & CEO, CRED), Ankiti Bose (Founder & CEO, Zilingo), Ashneer Grover (Founder & CEO, BharatPe), Lalit Keshre (Founder & CEO, Groww), Jitendra Gupta (Founder & CEO, Jupiter), Gaurav Gupta (Co-founder, Zomato) and multiple other angel investors.









VC Firms such as 3one4 Capital and 9Unicorn Ventures co-led the seed funding round. Eximius Ventures, Roots Ventures and Venture Catalyst also chipped in. According to the company, The proceeds will be used to build a strong tech team, with strong problem-solving skills that can build and scale a world-class product.

One key issue in this day and age is paid PR, paid tweets and even paid reviews. Often the truth is hidden on the 6th page of Google search results. Zorro is a pseudonymous social network, which is ring-fenced, and content moderated. This gives you a clean & authentic timeline consisting of people from your network, sharing & consuming content freely. Moreover, we are fortunate to have some great founders on board, who bring a wealth of experience to the table,” said Co-founder & CEO, Jasveer Singh.

Startup’s COO Abhishek Asthana said, “We got an excellent response from people during our MVP testing, and we found out the need to have a pseudonymous network, which lets you express yourself freely & fairly to the people who are strictly a part of your existing network, basically a ring-fence. Hence, Zorro has been positioned as a means to discover the truth.”

Co-founded by Jasveer Singh, Abhishek Asthana and Deepak Kumar, Zorro is a pseudonymous social network platform where people can have free-wheeling conversations without the fear of being judged. The app is yet to be launched for user

Dr Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Founder of 9Unicorns and Venture Catalysts, said “We are living in a digital world when content is the king and the content creators are king makers. However, there is always a risk of being at the risk of being trolled and targeted for the content you share. Hence there was a pressing need for a pseudonymous platform where people can have free-wheeling conversations without the fear of being judged.”