New-age fitness startup StepSetGo raises Rs 5 cr in seed funding round

StepSetGo (SSG), the award-winning health & fitness industry disruptor, recently raised their Seed round from marquee seed investors as part of their plans to add unique features and further increase their market share through a one-of-a-kind offering in the fitness-tech industry. Founded by Shivjeet Ghatge, Misaal Turakhia, Abhay Pai and Zaheer Khan, the Mumbai-based, StepSetGo, a Huddle accelerated venture with over 9 million users, raised INR 5 Crores seed funding from 4 renowned investors.







The round has seen participation from Huddle, Singapore-based BeyondSeed, along with Dexter Angels and Seeders LLP.

With a deep-rooted ambition to augment their product offering, StepSetGo, which has often been ranked as one of the country’s top applications, is set to strengthen technological capabilities & infrastructure and intensify customer acquisition & growth. The financing will enable StepSetGo to innovate and upgrade customer experience while adding more core fitness solutions and bolstering its footing among lesser receptive markets.

Commenting on the round, Shivjeet Ghatge, CEO and Co-founder – StepSetGo, commented, “As a young startup built by fitness enthusiasts, we are incredibly excited with the outcome of our first investment round and would like to sincerely thank our users and investors for their faith, trust, and belief in us as a growing entity. This is just the beginning of our journey, and the best is truly yet to come.”

“The founding team of StepSetGo is built by those who are all deeply rooted in making fitness easy, accessible, and rewarding. With a robust technology and marketing background, the founders have built StepSetGo into what is becoming a community that resonates with making fitness fun, and staying healthy a reward at all times. For us, as an accelerator and investor, we’ve loved the passion in how this team has built a product that caters to everyday users whilst being a lucrative offering to brands and organizations that associate and have seen over 110 crores of their products retailed through StepSetGo,” said Sanil Sachar, Founding Partner, Huddle.

“I truly believe that the best investment one can make is in their health. If you are healthy, nothing seems hefty – neither a task nor a goal! As StepSetGo grows as a product, we will effectively be able to attract more and more users with different fitness interests to compete and motivate each other inside the same ecosystem.” said Zaheer Khan, Celebrated Fitness Pioneer and Co-founder of StepSetGo.

“We loved the approach StepSetGo has taken in becoming the trend-setter of the fitness industry. We are impressed by the hustle, strategic insights, and operational execution capabilities of the founding team and are excited to have joined their journey as the co-lead to this round.” said Yuan Jin, COO of BeyondSeed.

StepSetGo has come a long way over the last two years, generating sustainable revenue from day one. Since its inception, the company has astoundingly grown from a 4-person team with 50 users to a registered user base of over 9 million users.

The Fitness App’s prime focus is to add more features to deepen fitness and social touchpoints and widen how users will spend their SSG coins (which are earned by the users’ fitness activity on the app) while inspiring new users to join the platform and helping them find the motivation to stick to their fitness regime.

The app’s user-friendliness is best epitomized by its widespread acceptance across operating systems with a rating of 4.2 and 4.8 on the Google Play and App Store, respectively.