Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Gujarat, Karnatka among best states in providing strong ecosystem for startups: DPIIT ranking

Gujarat, Karnatka among best states in providing strong ecosystem for startups: DPIIT ranking

Startups

Gujarat, Karnatka among best states in providing strong ecosystem for startups: DPIIT ranking

Press Trust of India
Published on

Gujarat, Meghalaya and Karnataka have emerged as the best performer states in developing startup ecosystem for budding entrepreneurs, according to the ranking of states and Union territories by the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT).



Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha and Telangana were categorised as top performers. The states’ startup ranking 2021 was released by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday here.

Also read: Start-up funding ecosystem getting corrected, focus on a profitable growth good for the industry: Mariwala

A total of 24 states and 7 Union territories (UTs) participated in the exercise, which ranked them under five categories — best performers, top performers, leaders, aspiring leaders and emerging startup ecosystems. The rankings are based on the initiatives taken to develop the startup ecosystem for promoting budding entrepreneurs.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Zeeve raises USD 2.65 mn in seed funding led by Leo Capital

Startups

Zeeve raises USD 2.65 mn in seed funding led by Leo Capital
Google announces startup accelerator program for women founders

Startups

Google announces startup accelerator program for women founders
Maruti invests Rs 2 cr in AI startup Sociograph Solutions

Startups

Maruti invests Rs 2 cr in AI startup Sociograph Solutions
To Top
Loading...