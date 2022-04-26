Connect with us

South Indian food startup VS Mani & Co raises Rs 2.5 crore

Funding News

Press Trust of India
Speciality south Indian food startup VS Mani & Co on Tuesday said it has raised USD 3,70,000 (over Rs 2.5 crore) in an angel funding round.



Angel investors, including Haresh Chawla, Partner, True North Co; Anupam Mittal, Founder and CEO People Group; Ashish Hemrajani, Founder & CEO, BookMyShow; Sidharth Rao, Group CEO DentsuMB; Rajan Navani, Founder & CEO JetSynthesys; actor-producer Rana Daggubati and Sattva Group’s family office, participated in the round, VS Mani & Co said in a statement.

The Bengaluru-based firm said it will use the fund to take its online-first business to other channels and expand the product line to include south Indian snacks. “Many south Indian foods are popular across the country but there are hardly any pan-India players who have consolidated this opportunity into a comprehensive, ready-to-consume range of south Indian delicacies. We want to create a ‘national south Indian brand’…,” VS Mani & Co Founder G D Prasad said.

The company said it plans to scale via online marketplaces and offline retail not just in India but also abroad where there is a significant diaspora to cater to. Commenting on the investment in the company, Mittal said VS Mani & Co is well placed to grow into a leader in the specialty south Indian food segment, the one where there are hardly any national players.


