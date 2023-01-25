Studio Sirah raises USD 2.6 million

Studio Sirah, a game studio that builds Indian-themed games, on Wednesday said it has raised USD 2.6 million (about Rs 21 crore) in a funding round led by Kalaari Capital and Lumikai.









The company plans to utilise the funds to globally launch its flagship gaming title, Kurukshetra: Ascension, by June 2023. Besides this, the capital raise will also help build out their second title, which the company hopes will go even further in terms of ambition and scope. “Studio Sirah…announced today that it raised USD 2.6 million in a Pre-series A round led by Kalaari Capital (an early-stage, technology-focused Venture Capital firm), and its seed investor, Lumikai (India’s pioneering gaming, and interactive media focused VC fund),” according to a company statement.

Abhaas Shah, Co-Founder and CEO of Studio Sirah, said over the coming decades, the company hopes to not only entertain Indian gamers, but to take a slice of India to the world at large.