India’s premier digital-banking fintech Niyo in association with SBM Bank India and VISA now offers a digital savings account with its highly trusted and travel-friendly product – Niyo Global. Along with zero-forex mark-up, customers can earn an attractive interest per annum on the savings account.









Niyo Global, which has a legacy of serving over 300,000 customers in the last two years, aims to simplify foreign exchange spending for international travelers and students besides allowing them to save and earn on their Indian currency. There is also a plan for rapid expansion in market share by listing partnerships with major travel aggregation companies and OTA’s. Niyo Global is already the go to product for all students and aims to achieve similar dominance in the leisure travel category too.

Vinay Bagri, Co-Founder, Niyo, said they are delighted to partner with globally recognized entities like SBM Bank (India) and VISA. “The Niyo Global is now upgraded to full service digital bank account for global citizens, and we believe that our premium offering will promote a smart way of traveling in the new normal. Niyo Global has been one of our most successful products, helping global citizens address multiple challenges. It has helped users save INR 50 crore in unnecessary markups on transactions worth INR 1000 crore in the last two years.”

Neeraj Sinha, Head-Consumer & Retail Banking, SBM Bank India, said SBM Bank believes the age of #SmartTravel is here. “In a new normal world, it is imperative to redefine the traditional products through a customer-first and user-friendly perspective. This is exactly what we are aiming at through our partnership with Niyo. Being an innovative fintech, Niyo brings simpler and efficient solutions which are implemented and customized by us – leading us to a win-win proposition for not only us but more importantly, our customers. We look forward to many a more such product innovations with Niyo going forward.”

Indian passport holders can now enjoy all the features of Niyo Global card like zero forex markup on car rentals, flight and hotel bookings, live currency conversion, ATM locator on the app etc. Besides, the account also provides 100% digital onboarding, attractive interest per annum on balances with monthly interest payouts, complimentary airport lounge access, UPI features, cheque book and all other premium banking offerings, including domestic and international offers. Niyo Global also comes with the best-in-class security features, all of which makes access to banking services completely hassle-free. Moreover, it is an international VISA Signature Debit Card which is accepted in 150+ countries.