74% of Master’s Graduates Double Salaries, Prodigy Finance Reports

Prodigy Finance has released a report showcasing significant salary increases for graduates who completed their master’s degrees with its funding. The report reveals that 95% of these graduates received higher salaries post-graduation, with 74% at least doubling their previous earnings. Remarkably, 43% of the graduates saw their salaries increase fourfold or more.

Sonal Kapoor, Global Chief Commercial Officer at Prodigy Finance, expressed enthusiasm about the findings: “We are thrilled to see the positive impact our funding has on our graduates’ careers. These impressive salary increases are a testament to the value of higher education and the opportunities it creates. At Prodigy, we are committed to removing financial barriers for high-potential students to access the world’s best education.”









The study highlighted salary increases by field of study, noting that business graduates in the US experienced an average salary increase of 51%, while engineering graduates saw a 32% rise. This data underscores the transformative power of advanced education, providing students with specialised knowledge and skills that open doors to lucrative career opportunities in high-demand industries such as business, technology, healthcare, and engineering.

Prodigy Finance has been a pivotal financier for over 40,000 international students pursuing higher education abroad. Its unique model, which does not require collateral or co-signers, focuses on students’ future earning potential rather than their current financial status, making it easier for students to secure funding.

Founded in 2007, Prodigy Finance has disbursed over $2.09 billion in funding to students from more than 150 countries, enabling them to attend top-tier universities and enhance their careers and financial well-being. Applications are open for the Fall 2024 and Spring 2025 semesters, offering students a chance to secure their educational funding in advance.

Prodigy Finance continues to empower students worldwide, proving that with the proper support, the benefits of higher education can be both significant and far-reaching.