SHARP launches world’s first 4K Ultra HD Windows Collaboration Display

SHARP Business Systems has launched the world’s first Windows Collaboration Display. It offers the best in class environment for business meetings with better space utilization and more productive collaboration with minimal setup. Windows Collaboration Display PN-CD701 is specially designed keeping in mind the office and remote working requirements of the large corporates.









Shinji Minatogawa, Managing Director SHARP Business Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd, said Sharp has always been renowned for its dedication to constantly developing innovative technologies to support the evolving needs of its customers. Besides offering improved technology and the latest features, Sharp improves the quality of life as well. “With the launch of the world’s first 4K Ultra HD Windows Collaboration Display, we have yet again delivered on this promise and offered our customers with the seamless all-in-one solution that allows them to work comfortably and efficiently from anywhere in the world, Minatogawa said.

In regards to the development, Farhana Haque the Group Director Devices Microsoft India said maximizing employee productivity securely in a hybrid workplace model is a priority for most organizations as they recover from the crisis and reimagine their operations. Haque pointed out that Windows Collaboration Display System from Sharp provides teams the flexibility to collaborate from wherever they are working, in office meeting rooms or through virtual meetings powered by Microsoft’s suite of productivity apps. Moreover, the easy manageability of the device and the best-in-class, in-built security features of Windows 10 Pro enable seamless teamwork in organizations.

The PN-CD701 Windows collaboration display embraces a 4K ultra HD 70” class interactive display, 12+12W built-in speakers, a high-quality camera and an IoT sensor hub that works seamlessly with the best Microsoft 365 collaboration tools. The device comes with a built-in microphone and a wireless casting that works with Windows and Android devices.It provides clear, visual information to enable more efficient workstation utilization and creates a comfortable meeting and training environments for more productive collaboration and learning. It also improves overall facilities management. The 10-point Projected Capacitive (PCAP) touch technology and Direct Optical Bonding provides a more accurate touch precision and natural Pen-on-Paper experience.