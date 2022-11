Talkwalker, the leading consumer intelligence and deep listening company and Twitter have released their latest Birdseye report, focusing on the #FinTwit (financial Twitter) community. As a Twitter Official Partner, Talkwalker was able to dive deep into the conversation on Twitter, to provide consumer insights on this audience and the conversations they are having.

As the financial crisis is felt across the world, it’s critical to understand what’s behind those monetary conversations, the audience driving them, and how brands can use these insights to enable their consumer connections.

While the majority of #FinTwit profiles are focused on cryptocurrency and NFTs, those most active in the conversation are still discussing investment opportunities (42%). In India, tech-savvy millennials are helping grow the popularity of crypto, while Southeast Asia is seeing a vibrant Web 3.0 scene









The growth of crypto and NFT-focused discussions is encouraging the expansion of the community, up by +102% in Asia, +57.3% in Europe, and +19.7% in North America, from August 2021 to August 2022. The community is broadly forward-thinking, moving away from traditional finance, and looking more towards a decentralized finance model

