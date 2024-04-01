Internshala Jobs, the job arm of the career-tech platform Internshala, has unveiled a groundbreaking report titled “Navigating GenZ Workplace Expectations in 2024: Insights for HR Professionals.” This report offers a deep dive into the expectations, aspirations, and preferences of Generation Z individuals as they enter the workforce, providing invaluable guidance for HR professionals navigating this new terrain.









Released on April 1st, 2024, the report highlights key motivating factors for GenZ job seekers, with 67% prioritizing learning and growth opportunities offered by organizations. This underscores their strong desire for continuous skill enhancement and career advancement. While 25% prioritize salary packages, only 4% are motivated by company culture, and 3% by brand reputation. Additional perks such as health insurance and ESOPs are a motivator for just 1% of applicants.

GenZ’s optimism in finding a job is also noteworthy, with 52% feeling highly optimistic and an additional 23% somewhat optimistic. Work-life balance emerges as a top priority for 84% of GenZ job seekers, with 45% favoring a hybrid work model, 31% preferring remote work, and only 21% opting for traditional in-office setups.

The report reveals diverse employer preferences among GenZ, with 40% gravitating towards established brands, 30% showing interest in startups, and 21% preferring small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Reputation management is crucial, with 39% of GenZ job seekers relying on review platforms like Glassdoor to assess potential employers, and 30% relying on the company’s website and online presence.

Nearly half (49%) of GenZ individuals view job hopping positively, indicating a willingness to explore diverse career paths. Achieving work-life balance is cited as the primary measure of career success for 48% of GenZ job seekers, followed by financial stability at 29% and career advancement at 12%.

When evaluating potential employers, GenZ focuses on career development opportunities (42%), promotion prospects (38%), and organizational growth trajectory (14%). Access to professional development and advancement opportunities is a priority for 41% of GenZ job seekers, followed by job security (34%) and flexibility in working hours (25%).

GenZ’s perception of AI varies, with 57% viewing it as a valuable asset and 13% anticipating significant changes in job roles. Diversity and inclusion are highly important for 67% of GenZ job seekers, while 70% prioritize companies with sustainability efforts and environmental policies.

On Internshala Jobs, the peak job application period for GenZ was observed from May to August, with management roles (45%) and engineering roles (32%) being the most popular. Business Development (Sales) and Human Resources (HR) were the top job profiles, and Delhi-NCR emerged as the leading region for job seekers.

Krishna Raghavan, Ex-Chief People Officer (CPO) at Flipkart, emphasized the importance of continuous learning and personal growth for GenZ individuals. He stated, “It’s not just about offering training programs; it’s about creating a culture that thrives on curiosity and innovation.”

Sarvesh Agrawal, Founder and CEO of Internshala Jobs, highlighted the significance of technology in shaping the future of work. He said, “It is crucial that we harness this enthusiasm for technology, leveraging AI solutions to streamline processes, drive efficiency, and unlock new opportunities for growth.”

Megha Goel, Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) at Godrej Properties Limited, emphasized the importance of purpose and values for GenZ individuals. She stated, “They expect their roles to add true and long-term value to all stakeholders and are keen to work for organizations that deliver these promises through affirmative on-ground actions.”

In conclusion, the report provides valuable insights into GenZ’s expectations and preferences in the workplace, highlighting the need for employers to adapt their recruitment and retention strategies accordingly. By understanding and addressing these expectations, organizations can attract and retain top GenZ talent, paving the way for a more inclusive and innovative future of work.