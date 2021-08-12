WhatsApp has finally unveiled the much-anticipated feature that enables users to move their chat history between iOS and Android phones. With the latest feature, the Facebook-owned firm has presented users, switching their mobile operating system, with an easy solution allowing transfer of all voice notes, photos, and conversations between devices.









We are excited for the first time to make it easy for people to securely transfer their WhatsApp history from one operating system to another,” Whatsapp Product Manager Sandeep Paruchuri said in a statement. “This has been one of our most requested features from users for years and we worked together with operating systems and device manufacturers to solve it,” he added.

The new feature transfers chat histories using a physical Lightning to USB-C cable rather than sending them via the internet. The chat history feature will be available to users of both Android and iOS platforms. AS of now, it is only available in latest Samsung Galaxy foldable phones.

“It will start to roll out on Android initially, and on Samsung’s newest Galaxy phones to start which will be unveiled on August 11th,” the company said. WhatsApp also noted that the feature works with Android 10 or higher versions.

Earlier, users had to use third-party apps to execute the process. It was never officially possible to transfer chat history between mobile operating systems. If you choose to use WhatsApp’s cloud backup feature, then iOS chat histories are stored in iCloud, while Android’s are in Google Drive, meaning it’s only possible to transfer your chats between phones running the same operating system.