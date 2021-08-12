Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Twitter says Gandhi, Cong a/cs blocked for violating rules

Twitter says Gandhi, Cong a/cs blocked for violating rules

News

Twitter says Gandhi, Cong a/cs blocked for violating rules

Press Trust of India
Published on

Twitter on Thursday reasoned blocking of several accounts of Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, for posting an image that it said violated its rules and the action was to protect individuals’ privacy and safety. Twitter handles of Gandhi and several Congress leaders have been locked by the US firm for posting pictures of the family of the nine-year-old Dalit rape and murder victim last week in the national capital.



The Congress party’s official Twitter account has also been blocked. When contacted, a Twitter spokesperson on Thursday said the company’s rules are enforced judiciously and impartially for everyone in its service. “We have taken proactive action on several hundred Tweets that posted an image that violated our Rules and may continue to do so in line with our range of enforcement options. Certain types of private information carry higher risks than others, and our aim is always to protect individuals’ privacy and safety,” the spokesperson said.

Also read: WhatsApp’s new feature allows chat history transfer between Android and iOS

The spokesperson added that Twitter strongly encourages everyone on the service to familiarise themselves with the Twitter Rules and report anything they believe is in violation. According to Twitter, if a tweet was found to be in violation of its rules and isn’t deleted by the account holder, the microblogging platform hides it behind a notice and the account remains locked until the said tweet is removed or the appeal is successfully processed.

The US-based company said it was alerted by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) about specific content on the platform that allegedly revealed the identity of an alleged sexual assault victim’s (and a minor’s) parents. The said content was reviewed against Twitter’s rules and policies as well as the concerns expressed as a matter of Indian law.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Twitter says Gandhi, Cong a/cs blocked for violating rules

Twitter says Gandhi, Cong a/cs blocked for violating rules
By August 12, 2021
GST Council to consider cutting list of tax-exempt items in next meeting

GST Council to consider cutting list of tax-exempt items in next meeting
By August 12, 2021
India needs to have free-trade agreements in a balanced manner: Comm secy

India needs to have free-trade agreements in a balanced manner: Comm secy
By August 11, 2021
Why Investors are so bullish about India's startup ecosystem

Startups

Why Investors are so bullish about India’s startup ecosystem
PEO Platform Multiplier raises US$4 million from Sequoia Capital India's Surge

Funding News

PEO Platform Multiplier raises USD 4 mn from Sequoia Capital India’s Surge
Weekly funding round up: Indian startups continue to attract venture capital

Funding News

Weekly funding round up: Indian startups continue to attract venture capital
To Top
Loading...