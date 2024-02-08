In a landmark move set to redefine the tourism and hospitality landscape, BookingJini, a leading technology solution provider for the hotel industry, proudly announces its strategic partnership with Haryana Tourism. This collaboration, unveiled on the 6th of February 2024, marks a significant milestone as both entities converge to revolutionize reservation systems and demand-supply dynamics in the region.









Building upon its track record of successful collaborations, BookingJini expands its reach in the tourism sector by joining forces with Haryana Tourism. The partnership heralds a new era of positive transformation, leveraging BookingJini’s cutting-edge technology solutions to streamline reservation processes and stimulate demand-supply equilibrium within Haryana’s hospitality sector.

With a shared commitment to promoting tourism and driving economic growth, BookingJini and Haryana Tourism aim to unlock unprecedented opportunities for hotels, resorts, and other accommodation providers across the state. This strategic alliance is poised to empower local businesses, fostering higher occupancy rates, increased revenue, and an enhanced guest experience.

Founder & CEO of BookingJini, Sibasish Mishra, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Haryana Tourism in our mission to revolutionize the hospitality landscape. By integrating our advanced technology solutions, we aim to provide a seamless reservation experience for travelers and accommodation providers alike. This partnership not only benefits local businesses immediately but also positions Haryana as a premier tourist destination, showcasing the transformative impact of our solutions on the state’s hotel industry.”

Munish Kapoor, Assistant Programmer at HARYANA TOURISM CORPORATION, underscored HTDC’s commitment to excellence, stating, “Through a rigorous bidding process, Bookingjini was selected to execute HTDC’s vision. With Bookingjini’s advanced technology, we aim to offer real-time and hassle-free booking services to our esteemed guests. This partnership underscores Haryana Tourism’s dedication to providing exceptional experiences to our guests and travelers.”

Kapoor further elaborated on the ongoing Surajkund International Crafts Mela, emphasizing Haryana Tourism’s dedication to enhancing the visitor experience through the latest technology. He stated, “Haryana Tourism endeavors to create an even grander experience for its visitors and patrons. One of the key factors contributing to the success of the Mela is the introduction of the latest technology for visitor convenience, and this year is no exception as ticket booking has been revolutionized through BookingJini.”

Haryana Tourism, renowned for its rich cultural heritage, scenic landscapes, and historical sites, stands to benefit from BookingJini’s expertise in driving digital transformation within the hospitality sector. The partnership is poised to enhance visibility, attract a broader audience, and contribute to the economic development of the region.

As BookingJini continues its journey of strategic collaborations, this partnership with Haryana Tourism signifies a significant step forward in its commitment to revolutionize the hospitality industry. Together, BookingJini and Haryana Tourism aspire to create a vibrant and thriving tourism ecosystem that enriches both visitors and local businesses alike.