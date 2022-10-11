Advantage Club, a global employee employee engagement platform, highlighted in its report the increasing inclination of organizations to invest in hybrid gifts – both digital and physical for their employees and partners. The change in employers’ approach reflects the changing needs of employees post-pandemic focusing on choice and convenience at work.

As per the report by Advantage Club, about 80 per cent of corporates are giving employees an option to choose between digital and physical gifts for Diwali 2022. This year employees’ well-being is a priority with dominating themes of personalisation, concern, care and fostering a stronger bond between the organization and all its stakeholders.

Currently, many employees are working in a hybrid set-up or work-from-home model which has necessitated the need to offer choice and convenience. With platform led gifting approach, employees have the freedom to use or encash them as per their personal requirements and about 70% of employees prefer choosing digital gifts during Diwali.

In tandem with this upcoming trend, Advantage Club also brings forth flexible benefits offerings and gift cards. Flexible Advantage points – a feature provided on Advantage Club app makes up 70 per cent of all presents given on the platform through which an employee may redeem from a carefully chosen marketplace. Digital gifts usually have high takers as it allows one to enjoy the flexibility and the wide range of options available while redeeming them.

The market for digital gifts is primarily driven by the increase in online shopping/internet purchasing, coupled with changing employee preferences. Hence the demand for digital gifts is expected to be on positive growth in the coming years.

“Given our two-year hiatus with the pandemic, such a shift in employees’ preferences is expected. We are now dealing with individuals who are not only digital savvy but also working in a flexible environment independent of their physical presence in the office. Gifting options and adoption is reflective of that in which employees can now choose whether they want a digital gift or a physical product. The demand for such a model is up by 80%, which is a testament to employees’ preferences and the change in the organizational approach to offer more flexibility and freedom,” said Sourabh Deorah, Co-Founder & CEO.

Advantage Club is a global platform for employee engagement, with benefits like perks, rewards, recognitions, and flexible benefits on a single platform. It provides end-to-end solutions to facilitate employee engagement through exclusive privileges and rewards by the brand partners, allowing them to reach out to targeted customer segments too. Established in 2016, Advantage Club is a brainchild of UCLA postgraduates Sourabh Deorah and Smiti Bhatt Deorah who identified employee benefits as a space to create disruption using data mining and analytics. Currently headquartered in Delaware, Advantage Club keeps an impressive client portfolio featuring Concentrix, Teleperformance, Hexaware, EY, Target, and many more.