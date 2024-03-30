DCM Shriram Foundation, in collaboration with Sattva Knowledge Institute, has unveiled a groundbreaking report titled “Transforming Crop Cultivation: Advancing Water Efficiency in Indian Agriculture,” aimed at tackling India’s looming water crisis. The report highlights the urgent need for innovative solutions to address the water-intensive nature of agriculture in India and calls for immediate action to avert a catastrophe.









India, with its rapidly growing population and limited freshwater resources, is on the brink of a severe water crisis. Despite accounting for only 4% of the world’s freshwater sources, the country supports 17% of the global population. This imbalance underscores the critical need for sustainable water management practices, particularly in the agricultural sector, which currently accounts for 90% of water withdrawals in India.

The report reveals that less than 20% of the total cultivable area under food grains in India employs water-efficient crop cultivation techniques. This low adoption rate persists despite numerous initiatives from the government, industry, and philanthropic organizations. The study identifies key challenges hindering the scaling and adoption of water-efficient technologies, including reliance on short-term philanthropic funding, lack of synergy among stakeholders, and insufficient data for decision-making.

To address these challenges, the report recommends leveraging science and data to make informed decisions, focusing on local agricultural ecosystems (LAEs), and fostering stronger collaboration among ecosystem players. It emphasizes the need for personalized recommendations tailored to the unique characteristics of each ecosystem, empowering stakeholders to make sustainable decisions at the grassroots level.

One of the report’s key recommendations is the establishment of a Water Vulnerability Index, which would enable science and data-led business and policy decisions. This index would consolidate diverse data parameters, offering stakeholders a reliable resource to guide their actions. By integrating scientific insights into decision-making processes, the index aims to facilitate more effective water management practices and informed policy interventions.

Another critical recommendation is the development of a model for collaborative action among stakeholders, including government entities, to promote greater adoption of water-efficient practices in agriculture. This framework aims to facilitate collective learning and advocacy efforts, driving transformative change in the industry.

Aman Pannu, Vice President of Corporate Communications & CSR and President of DCM Shriram Foundation, emphasized the importance of collaboration in addressing water scarcity, stating, “Water scarcity poses a formidable threat to India’s agricultural landscape, demanding urgent attention and collaborative action. Our findings highlight the urgent need for collective action and innovation to safeguard our water resources while ensuring food security for all.”

By implementing these recommendations and empowering smallholder farmers with awareness, knowledge, and skills, India can advance water efficiency on its farms. Strong stewardship of these efforts by private industry and philanthropy will be key to driving these initiatives. With projections indicating a further decrease in per capita water availability by 2050, innovative solutions in Indian agriculture are crucial to solving the nation’s water crisis.