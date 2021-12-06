India aiming to achieve $43 billion farm export target this fiscal, says govt

Union Minister of State of Commerce and Industry, Anupriya Patel has said that the country has set an export target of USD 43 billion for agricultural products in 2021-22 and it was likely to be achieved due to the efforts of farmers and support institutions like APEDA.









“A record export target of $43 billion has been set for agricultural products in 2021-22 and because of efforts by APEDA and farmers, this target would be achieved in the current fiscal,” Patel said while addressing a programme in the APEDA organised ‘Agri-Export Conference cum Buyer-Seller Meet’ at Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur on Saturday.

Highlighting the economic impact of increase in exports on the eastern UP region, Smt Patel said that the increase in agricultural and processed food products exports from Purvanchal (eastern UP) will not only boost India’s foreign exchange earnings, it will help in doubling farmers’ income as well as boost employment opportunities in the region.

The Minister flagged off export consignments of non-basmati rice grown in eastern Uttar Pradesh, to China and green chilies to the United Arab Emirates,

Patel also said that the country has set a $400 billion target for merchandise exports for 2021-22 and $262 billion of exports has already been achieved during April-November 2021-22 period.

More than 700 farmers and exporters attended the conference, where APEDA Chairman, Dr M Angamuthu spoke about the initiatives taken for boosting exports from Purvanchal region. The event was organised to commemorate the 75th year of Independence being celebrated with the theme ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

During the conference a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between leading exporters-Association and Farmer Producers’ Organisation (FPOs) of Purvanchal region for increasing agricultural products’ exports.

Also Read: AuthBridge mops up $7mn in Series B round

Dr M Angamuthu, Chairman, APEDA spoke about the initiatives taken by APEDA for boosting exports from Purvanchal region. Shri Praveen Kumar Lakskar, District Magistrate, Mirzapur attended the meet as Chief Guest. The event was organized to commemorate the 75th year of Independence being celebrated with a theme of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

During the conference a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between leading exporters-Association and FPOs of Purvanchal region for increasing agricultural products exports. Export consignments of Non-Basmati Rice to China and Green chillies to the United Arab Emirates were flagged off by Smt Anupriya Patel and Dr Angamuthu, Chairman APEDA