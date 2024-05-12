BAFTA Breakthrough, the prestigious talent initiative by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA), in collaboration with Netflix, is back for its fourth year in India. The program aims to identify and celebrate emerging talent in the film, games, and television industries across the country. This year, the program opens applications simultaneously in India, the US, and the UK regions.









BAFTA Breakthrough offers a comprehensive program that includes industry meetings, professional development opportunities, and networking sessions. Participants will have access to one-to-one meetings with industry experts, group roundtables, professional coaching, and BAFTA’s training, development, and networking events for 12 months. They will also receive opportunities to network with industry members worldwide through BAFTA membership and have a PR-backed showcase.

Tim Hunter, BAFTA Executive Director, Learning, Inclusion, Policy & Membership, expressed his excitement about the program, stating, “Thanks to the generous support of Netflix, this initiative will see us nurture a cohort of outstanding creative talent working in India’s film, television, and games industries, and showcase their talents to our global membership.”

Monika Shergill, Vice President of Content, Netflix India, echoed this sentiment, saying, “The BAFTA Breakthrough India program perfectly aligns with Netflix’s vision of empowering upcoming creative voices and bringing them to a global audience.”

Guneet Monga Kapoor, Founder & CEO of Sikhya Entertainment, Film Producer, and Breakthrough India Ambassador, encouraged aspiring creatives to apply, highlighting the invaluable resources and opportunities provided by the program.

Previous cohorts of BAFTA Breakthrough have included talented individuals such as Abhinav Tyagi, an editor known for his work on ‘An Insignificant Man,’ and Shardul Bhardwaj, an actor known for his roles in ‘Eeb Allay Ooo!’ and ‘Soni.’

Applications for BAFTA Breakthrough India 2024 are now open and will close on July 2, 2024. Applicants must be aged 18 or over, primarily resident in India, conversational in English, and working in various roles within the film, games, or television industries. They must also have a leading professional credit on a piece of work theatrically released, broadcast, or released on a publicly available platform in India between June 1, 2023, and September 1, 2024.

For more information about the program and how to apply, visit the BAFTA Breakthrough website at https://www.bafta.org/supporting-talent/breakthrough/bafta-breakthrough-india.