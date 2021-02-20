Amazon signs agreement with DGR to provide job for ex-service personnel

Amazon India has signed an agreement with the Directorate General Resettlement in an effort to provide work opportunities for ex-service personnel across its network.

The e-commerce giant, through this partnership, will continue to create fulfilling alternate career opportunities for ex-service personnel who have served the country. An official statement said this association will further enable Amazon India to mobilize the untapped potential of veterans, giving it access to a greater talent pipeline.









“Veterans will have access to various work opportunities, including a mix of individual contribution and managerial roles across its Fulfilment Centres, Sort Centres and Delivery Stations. This collaborative effort further expands the company’s existing Military Veterans Employment program.”

Swati Rustagi, Amazon India Operations HR Director, said the company is consistently working towards strengthening diversity, equity and inclusivity in its workforce. “Our long-term vision for inclusivity is to develop a balanced workforce and this MoU is a significant step in that direction,” she explained. “In alignment with Amazon’s global vision of hiring 25,000 military veterans by 2025, we will continue to hire remarkable talent and provide them with opportunities to leverage their strengths and capabilities in the future.”

Maj Gen MK Sagoch, Director General DGR, said the military veterans bring a wealth of experience with hige growth potential in various industries and businesses. “Amazon India had already laid the ground work in providing job opportunities to ex-service personnel of the armed forces.”

The company already has several military veterans working across functions in its operations network in leadership and managerial roles, including transportation, customer fulfilment, facilities management and security operations among others.

The global giant launched the Military Veterans Employment program in India in August 2019. Through this, it intends to create hundreds of opportunities for military veterans and their spouses. The company relates to and respects the principles and work ethics of those who have served, and believes they have the ability to think big, invent and simplify on behalf of its customers.