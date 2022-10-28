CHARGE+ZONE, a technology-driven EV Charging Network company and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., pioneers of the SUV segment in India have announced a partnership to set up a network of EV charging stations for Mahindra’s range of world-class electric SUVs. By the end of this fiscal, Mahindra’s EV users will have access to the Charge+Zone’s network of 2500+ charging points across 25 cities and 10,000kms of highways.

As part of the partnership, CHARGE+ZONE and Mahindra will explore the installation, commissioning, and maintenance of fast DC chargers at various locations including owned and rented sites, offices or any other areas nominated by Mahindra, its affiliates and group companies. In addition to this, the partnership will also entail rolling out e-mobility solutions spanning discovery, availability, navigation and transactions, with the aim of empowering all EV users to seamlessly access the charging network. \









Kartikey Hariyani, Founder and CEO, CHARGE+ZONE stated, “CHARGE+ZONE believes in the vision of clean mobility, a better environment and a greener planet and our partnership with Mahindra and Mahindra is a testament to this fact. These partnerships further enable us to expand our vision of EV accessibility to all. With this partnership, we aim to build a well-connected ecosystem that would not only provide Electric SUV users with access to fast charging points across the country but will also help the EV ecosystem grow.”

Veejay Nakra, President of the Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “Our partnership with CHARGE+ZONE will ensure robust EV infrastructure solutions for all our customers. We look forward to bringing sustainable, profitable and efficient EV solutions to accelerate the mass adoption of battery electric vehicles in India, and we are delighted to have joined hands with them for our upcoming range of electric vehicles in India, including the soon-to-be-launched XUV400 EV.”

Designed to charge e-4ws, these charging stations will be open to the public as well as to the users and partners of Mahindra. CHARGE+ZONE’s charging stations are rapid DC charging points with the CCS2 charging protocol that provides 80-100% charge in 20-30 minutes and a full charge in an hour depending on the EV’s battery size. These chargers also come with additional amenities of food courts, restaurants, hotels etc as well as with the facility of Type-2 AC chargers wherever needed.

As part of its vision of building a network of ONE MILLION EV charging points, CHARGE+ZONE has created an active B2B and B2C network for EV charging stations for both fleet and retail customers. It has set-up up 1450+ charging points across 650+ EV charging stations, serving around 5000 EVs on a daily basis. The company also recently completed the electrification of over 1000 km of National Highways in India, by installing a network of 20 unmanned, app-driven, Superfast EV charging points along the Gujarat- Maharashtra National highway.

CHARGE+ZONE is a leading tech-driven EV Charging infrastructure company specializing in high-speed charging networks for Electric Buses/Trucks and Electric cars across the enterprise and the retail network on both dedicated and opportunity-based charging using smart-grid networks. Based in India, with indigenous development of the technology of mobile-app and CMS with firmware/web-socket cloud-based computing for super-fast EV charging as well as battery swapping. CHARGE+ZONE is on a mission to establish one million charging points across important markets of EVs in India for cars, buses and even trucks. To know more, please visit www.chargezone.com or email info@chargezone.com.

Founded in 1945, the Mahindra Group is one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies with 260,000 employees in over 100 countries. It enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India and is the world’s largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality, and real estate.

The Mahindra Group has a clear focus on leading ESG globally, enabling rural prosperity and enhancing urban living, with a goal to drive positive change in the lives of communities and stakeholders to enable them to Rise.