Yulu EV Achieves 100 Million Green Deliveries Milestone

Yulu, a shared electric vehicle (EV) mobility company, announced reaching 100 million green deliveries nationwide. With a fleet of 30,000 EVs operating in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, and Gurugram, Yulu supports four green deliveries every second, making it one of India’s most widely used delivery EV brands.

As urban India’s e-commerce and quick-commerce services expand, Yulu’s clean last-mile delivery solutions can be seen as a right step in the overall mission of reducing delivery-related emissions. The company’s purpose-built EVs, powered by IoT and AI-based systems, offer safety, convenience, and higher earnings for delivery partners. Major delivery businesses like Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto, and Blinkit utilize Yulu’s fleet to meet electrification goals and enhance operational efficiency.









Co-founder and CEO Amit Gupta commented, “Reaching 100 million green deliveries is a significant achievement for Yulu and our stakeholders. Our commitment to better mobility translates into cleaner, more liveable cities. This milestone also highlights the substantial savings for our delivery partners and the sustainable livelihoods we support.”

Founded in 2017, Yulu is a shared EV mobility technology company that focuses on clean, inclusive, and sustainable urban commuting. Operating in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi, and Gurugram, Yulu offers Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) and has significantly influenced electric mobility policies. Yulu has provided a sustainable last-mile mobility platform and created numerous livelihood opportunities. Yulu has prevented over 25 million kilograms of CO2 emissions and provided employment opportunities for gig workers, enabling thousands of delivery executives to maximize their incomes.