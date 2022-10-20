Ultraviolette, an innovator in sustainable mobility, hosted its first Battery Day event, where it announced an industry-leading IDC range of 300 km on a single charge on the top-end variant of the F77. This achievement is the result of extensive R&D and innovations in thermal management and battery architecture.

In order to achieve the highest range among all Indian EV motorcycles, Ultraviolette dedicated the last two years to accelerating the F77’s R&D, moving to a larger, integrated battery architecture and switching from an 18,650 to a 21,700 format, which resulted in significantly higher volume optimization. The F77 comes with a 2.5X higher battery capacity than existing EV 2Ws in India, the highest battery capacity of any EV 2W in India.









Speaking at the Battery Day ‘22, Narayan Subramaniam, Co-Founder and CEO, Ultraviolette stated, “When we set out to build India’s first high performance electric motorcycle, we knew right from the beginning that battery tech, and design would be one of the most critical aspects in making the F77 one of the most anticipated and desirable electric vehicles in the country. We are immensely proud of what we have achieved over the last 5 years and are able to bring in the best from aerospace, aviation, and consumer electronics to create the most advanced electric motorcycle in India, by every standard. We have always believed that we can create world-leading technology and design here in India, and we hope that the benchmark set by us is a starting point in the development of cutting-edge technologies and reliable electric vehicles by many.”

Rigorous in-house testing has been a constant throughout the F77’s R&D journey, including extensive simulation, dyno and on-road testing, power cycling, and extreme off-road testing. The F77’s battery has also been put through accelerated ageing and thermal stress testing to ensure the most reliable and robust power delivery mechanism to customers.

Niraj Rajmohan, Co-Founder and CTO, Ultraviolette added: “We have invested equal amounts of time and energy into the R&D of the F77’s battery as much as into the development and design of the motorcycle. We have gone through five generations of battery development and 14 generations of BMS advancements as a result of our unflinching commitment to developing the most robust and reliable power architecture of any electric vehicle in the industry.”

Customers in India can pre-book their F77 starting on October 23, 2022. Till date, the F77 has received over 70,000 pre launch booking interests from 190 countries.

Ultraviolette Automotive Pvt. Ltd. is an innovator in sustainable mobility and energy infrastructure. Established in 2016, Ultraviolette Automotive was founded by Narayan Subramaniam and Niraj Rajmohan. The company was born out of the unique vision of creating top-of-the line mobility solutions, that’s driven by progressive design and energy efficient technology.