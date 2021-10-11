EV maker Altigreen enters Kolkata with road-ready three-wheelers

After successful launches in Delhi, Bangalore and Chennai, Bangalore-based EV manufacturing company Altigreen has now entered the ‘City of Joy’ Kolkata just ahead of Durga Puja festivities to win hearts of customers with its road-ready, large format electric three-wheelers(3Ws).The company, which is successfully redefining last-mile cargo delivery in the country, is aiming to reduce dependence on conventional diesel-run 3Ws and 4 wheelers without depending on charging infrastructure.









The company has set a plan of revamping last-mile transportation services in India by breaking pre-existing myths surrounding EVs including distance and capacity with its unique and indigenous technology solutions for greener cities.

“Our EV solutions are receiving an astounding response in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai markets and our entry in the city of joy will open doors of opportunity for us to expand operations in the east and widen our presence on the national map. The increasing popularity of major e-commerce and FMCG players are causing fast adoption of EVs in cargo operations with 3PL operators on a pan-India basis. With the emergence of high volume, low weight categories like e-commerce, fruits, vegetables, medicines, white goods distribution, retail and others, there is a strong need to move out from diesel options in 3 wheeler and 4 wheeler segment to make ways for clean, efficient, reliable and low-cost EVs in intracity commercial transportation,” said Dr. Amitabh Saran, CEO, Altigreen.

Debhasis Sen – Managing Director, WBHIDCO Ltd., Addl. Chief Secretary, Gown and Hon’ble Chairman – New Kolkata Development Authority said, ” Kolkata is working towards becoming a greener and smarter city and we have always encouraged electric vehicles which also helps in reducing the carbon footprint. We Heartily welcome Altigreen to Kolkata”.

Today, the electric 3Ws L5 category as specified by the Indian government has created a niche segment across India challenging fossil fuel vehicles. With strong support through subsidies under the FAME scheme, the price gap with diesel-run vehicles has narrowed down substantially . According to industry experts, a diesel four wheeler has an operating cost of 7.5 Rs per km while a 3 wheeler EV offers the same at Rs 1 per km. Further support from state govts has fueled this transformation on a pan-India basis creating a vast opportunity in this segment for both investors, manufacturers and end-users.

“Electric Vehicles are a preferred clean technology for the future of Mobility. As one of the first movers and as market leaders in the EV Cargo space, Mahindra Logistics is developing an electric ecosystem for last-mile delivery, supporting both fulfillment and B2C logistics. Our partnership with Altigreen, reiterates our commitment towards reducing carbon footprint very significantly while delivering efficient and cost-effective supply chain solutions to our customers” said Mr. Rampraveen Swaminathan, Managing Director and CEO, Mahindra Logistics Limited.

Altigreen’s commercially viable solutions are a result of 8 years of extensive research and 26 global patents. The company is also launching an unprecedented 177 Cu Ft Cargo Homologated Box backed-up by a 11 KWH battery. On a single charge ( charging time only 3.5 hrs at night), the Altigreen neEV cargo e3W operates in 2 shifts continuously and can reach many more homes and retail shops at 15 percent of the operating cost of a diesel four wheeler creating a sustainable environment .

Mahamanya Gokhale famously said “What Bengal thinks today, India thinks tomorrow”. That’s again evident in Bengal’s distinct preference for the high performance world-class Altigreen Neev electric 3-wheeler. The quality and reliability of Neev and its markedly superior economics compared to, not only to diesel, but any other electric three wheeler, is speeding up adoption for last mile transportation”, said Veteran EV Industry Expert Mr S.Ghosh.