India can become largest EV market in the world: Nitin Gadkari

India has the potential to become the largest Electric Vehicle (EV) market in the world as the government continues to push for EV adoption, says Nitin Gadkari, the Minister of Road Transport and Highways & MSME. He said the government is also working towards making India a global automobile manufacturing hub in the next five years.









Gadkari, addressing the virtual Electric Mobility Conference 2020, urged the automobile industry to reduce the cost of EVs so that the sale number goes up, and as the sale goes up, the industry would also gain. The minister believes that with higher output, the automobile industry would be able to cater to the growing market. He highlighted that the Indian manufacturers have the capability to make efficient EVs that can create jobs and provide opportunities for exports. “e-mobility is going to be the future mode of transport with greater efficiency and less impact on the environment,” Gadkari said. “Import of crude and air pollution are two major concerns for the country. We need to have an integrated approach for EVs.”

As such, the minister urged FICCI and other stakeholders to come up with an integrated approach towards developing the EV sector in India. Gadkari said India needs a minimum of 10 GWs per hour of cells by 2022, which will be expanded to 50 GWs by 2025. “We need to encourage the manufacturing of these cells in India. I urge the industry to think about manufacturing e-batteries in the country. We need to have a policy that promotes cost-effectiveness and substitute import, pollution-free and indigenous,” he emphasized.

Gadkari pointed out that the government is working towards making e-Highway on Delhi and Mumbai Expressway where e-buses and trucks would run. “We are going ahead with a pilot project, the Delhi-Mumbai corridor will become the lifeline of India and we plan to install new electric roads,” he said. “Electricity as a fuel is available in the country, hence mass rapid transport on electricity is the most important solution for the country.” The minister also brought to fore the need for EV makers to decentralize their supply chains. He said companies need to focus on procuring raw materials and production of battery cells locally on a continued basis.