Axis aims to raise Rs 50 cr from new ETF fund of funds

Axis Mutual Fund, the seventh largest fund house, is looking to raise at least Rs 50 crore from a new fund offer during the primary subscription period of March 22-April 5.









The open-ended S&P 500 ETF fund of funds will invest in exchange-traded funds replicating the S&P 500 index. Vinayak Jayanath will be managing the fund, which will carry an exit load of 25 bps if redeemed/switched out within 30 days from the date of allotment, and no exit load if redeemed/switched out within 30 days of allotment, Raghav Iyengar, who is the chief business development officer at the fund house said, adding they hope to collect at least Rs 50 crore during the fund offer period.

Unlike a regular mutual fund that invests in distinct asset classes, a fund of funds invests in schemes of its own or other fund houses. In the case of international fund of funds, the fund manager invests in units of offshore mutual funds by ensuring that the target fund’s investment philosophy and risk profile match with that of the fund’s mandate. By investing in a fund of funds, which offers asset diversification, investors may also benefit from lower risks as it follows a passive investment strategy.

Chandresh Nigam, the outgoing managing director of Axis AMC said ETFs are becoming popular amongst the various vehicles of investing in passive strategies in the country, where a fund of funds can be considered as an interesting entry point for investors with a longer investment horizon and who wish to diversify their portfolio from a global standpoint. By launching this fund of funds, we are enabling global exposure through passive strategies.