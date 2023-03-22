ESS Global, a leading study abroad consultant, has announced the launch of its newest center in Noida. The new center is expected to provide students with a wide range of study abroad options, including counseling, admission assistance, visa application support, and pre-departure briefings.

The Noida center is located in a prime location and is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to provide students with a comfortable and conducive environment to plan their study abroad journey. The center also has a team of experienced and certified study abroad consultants who are committed to providing personalized guidance to students and helping them make informed decisions about their future.









ESS Global has been helping students achieve their dream of studying abroad for over a decade, and the launch of its Noida center is a testament to its commitment to providing quality education services to students across India. The company has successfully placed thousands of students in prestigious universities and colleges in countries like the USA, Canada, UK, Australia, and New Zealand.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rohit Sethi, the Director of ESS Global, said, “We are delighted to launch our newest center in Noida, which will cater to the growing demand for quality study abroad services in the region. Our team of experienced consultants is dedicated to providing personalized guidance to students and helping them achieve their academic and career goals.”

The launch of ESS Global’s Noida center is expected to make quality study abroad services more accessible to students in the region and help them explore a world of opportunities. The center is now open to students, and they can visit or contact the center to learn more about the study abroad options available to them.