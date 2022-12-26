Blue-collar industry sees sharp rise in job opportunities: Report

Connect with us

Press Trust of India
The blue-collar industry has witnessed a sharp rise in job opportunities in the country and tier 2 cities have become the epicenters for such opportunities, said a report.



According to professional networking and jobs platform apna.co, blue-collared job opportunities more than doubled in India in 2022 and growth was also visible in all top metropolitan cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi. “The emergence of tier-II cities becoming epicenters for opportunities has also been phenomenal. We believe that the evolving ecosystem of the rising workforce led by SMBs and MSMEs will become an integral contributor to the growth of the Indian economy,” Manas Singh, Chief Business Officer of apna.co, said.

The apna jobs platform recorded a 25 per cent increase in its employer base, which was majorly led by Small and Midsize Businesses (SMBs), and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in 2022. Jobs posted by SMBs clocked a 60 per cent surge year-on-year. These emerging small businesses have been from across tier 1 and 2 cities like Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru and also from Pune, Ahmedabad and Jaipur, employers from these cities posted more than 2.1 million jobs in 2022 alone, the report said.

In 2022, more than 12 million professionals registered on the platform. According to apna, this surge will continue in 2023, as a majority of the new users who registered on the platform were from tier 1 cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. The platform also witnessed a surge in users from tier 2 cities like Patna, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Bhopal and Guwahati.


