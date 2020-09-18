Burger Singh master franchise deal to open 40 outlets in Gujarat within next 2 years

Burger Singh, through its “master franchise deal” is set to open 40 outlets across Gujarat within the next two years. Burger lovers will see outlets, a mix of dine-in and take away, popping up in Surat, Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Vadodara and other cities in the state. Some will even have strategically placed cloud kitchens. The master franchise in Gujarat has been taken up by Balaji FoodWorks.









Rahul Seth, Chief of Staff at Burger Singh, said Gujarat has a vibrant food market with a huge potential. “Eating out is a major source of entertainment in the state, and the people love going out with friends and family to bond over a good meal. There is also a massive market for vegetarian food. We are already known for our wide range of vegetarian burgers, and we are introducing some very special vegetarian products, especially for Gujarat,” Seth said. “Our franchise options are the perfect opportunity for those who have an entrepreneurial appetite and propensity to progress at a good pace. With a proven business model, high returns on investment, quick service and delivery focused outlets, we are seeking franchise partners in Gujarat to become a part of oour vision, to make Burger Singh one of the most lover burger chains in the country.” Seth added that their business model has worked really well in tier 2 cities like Jaipur, Hyderabad and Dehradun.

The chain has capitalized on the unique Indian palate and has catapulted to new heights by fusing Indian flavors into western burgers. They have become extremely popular with their customers and are now one of the highest selling burger chains in Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur and Dehradun. The chain’s bid to remain innovative and in sync with regional expectations is highlighted in its wide range of customized vegetarian burgersthat they plan to launch across various outlets in Gujarat.