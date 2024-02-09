DSP Asset Managers, a leading asset management company in India, has announced a strategic collaboration with Secura International, a Global Wealth Solutions Provider headquartered in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). This partnership aims to broaden distribution opportunities for DSP’s UCITS (Undertakings for the Collective Investment in Transferable Securities) vehicle across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, catering to licensed financial institutions.









With a strong focus on India, DSP Asset Managers boasts a dedicated on-ground investment team managing approximately USD 20 billion across equities, fixed income, and alternatives. The UCITS vehicle, domiciled in Ireland/Dublin, is designed to invest in quality Indian companies, particularly those with promising market capitalization dynamics. Emphasizing governance, vision, and capital allocation, DSP’s investment approach revolves around Business, Management, and Valuations as fundamental pillars of stock selection.

Jay Kothari, Senior Vice President and Head of International Business at DSP Asset Managers, underscores the significance of India’s economic resilience and growth potential. He remarks, “India is at the cusp of a structural turnaround and continues to remain one of the fastest-growing large economies in the world. The country has proven to be resilient to global economic downturns, largely due to its robust domestic economy.” Kothari emphasizes that India should be viewed as a structural allocation in investors’ portfolios, rather than merely a tactical one. He expresses enthusiasm about extending this investment opportunity to investors in the Middle East and Asia through Secura International.

Sanjeev Chowdhury, Managing Director & Senior Executive Officer at Secura International, acknowledges the demand for reliable investment solutions tailored for international clients. He notes, “There is a gap in the market for tried and tested investment solutions for international clients.” Chowdhury believes that Secura’s global wealth solutions and experienced team are well-positioned to address this gap effectively. He expresses excitement about integrating DSP funds into Secura’s arranged investment solutions platform, Global Advantage Plus (GAP), and anticipates further strengthening the partnership across Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

The collaboration between DSP Asset Managers and Secura International signifies a strategic alignment aimed at providing investors with access to diversified and robust investment opportunities in India’s dynamic market. With DSP’s proven track record and Secura’s expertise in wealth management solutions, investors can expect tailored investment strategies designed to navigate the complexities of the global financial landscape effectively.

As investors increasingly seek exposure to emerging markets like India, partnerships such as this play a crucial role in facilitating seamless access to investment avenues that align with their risk appetite and long-term objectives. Through this collaboration, DSP Asset Managers and Secura International are poised to empower investors in the Middle East and Asia with innovative and reliable investment solutions, thereby contributing to the growth and diversification of their portfolios.