In a significant stride towards enhancing its sustainability credentials, Birla Carbon, a global leader in carbon-based solutions, proudly announces the attainment of ISCC PLUS certification for its plants in the USA and South Korea. With a flawless certification process marked by zero non-conformities, Birla Carbon’s commitment to environmental responsibility and circularity is reaffirmed, following the earlier success of its Italy plant in securing this prestigious certification in 2023.









The USA-based Hickok plant and the Yeosu facility in South Korea join Birla Carbon’s Italy plant in achieving ISCC PLUS certification, a testament to the company’s unwavering dedication to providing cutting-edge, sustainable products to industries worldwide.

John Loudermilk, President and Chief Executive Officer of Birla Carbon, expressed pride in this recognition, stating, “We are proud to announce the ISCC PLUS certification for our plant in Hickok (USA) and Yeosu (Korea), marking another milestone in our sustainability journey.” Loudermilk emphasized the company’s commitment to environmental responsibility, highlighting the ongoing efforts to expand certification across all global locations.

The certification process is well underway for several other Birla Carbon plants globally, with two units in Brazil and three units in India, Spain, Egypt, and Hungary currently undergoing evaluation. The remaining sites are scheduled for completion by the end of CY 2024. This proactive approach underscores Birla Carbon’s dedication to implementing sustainable practices and its ambition to set industry benchmarks for responsible operations.

Aligned with its vision to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, Birla Carbon’s pursuit of ISCC PLUS certification reflects its broader sustainability initiatives, including the introduction of ContinuaTM Sustainable Carbonaceous Material (SCM). By embracing globally recognized standards such as ISCC PLUS, Birla Carbon aims to contribute significantly to a more sustainable future while meeting the evolving needs of its stakeholders.

ISCC, the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification, offers a robust framework applicable to the bioeconomy and circular economy across various sectors. Recognized for its reliability, ISCC PLUS certification enables stakeholders to identify companies offering sustainable and circular raw materials. The certification encompasses a wide range of materials, including biomass, waste, residues, non-biological renewables, and recycled carbon materials, further underscoring its relevance in today’s sustainability landscape.

As Birla Carbon continues to lead the way in sustainable carbon solutions, the attainment of ISCC PLUS certification for its plants in the USA and South Korea marks a significant milestone in its journey towards environmental stewardship and responsible business practices. With a steadfast commitment to sustainability, Birla Carbon remains poised to shape a more resilient and environmentally conscious future for industries worldwide.