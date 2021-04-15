Amazon India reaffirms commitment to accelerate India’s digital commerce

In January 2020, Amazon India had announced an investment of $1 billion and committed to digitally enable 10 million MSMEs, drive e-commerce exports worth $10 billion and create one million additional jobs in the country from 2020 to 2025.









The e-commerce giant, since then, has added 300,000 direct and indirect jobs in India and added 250,000 new sellers. Amazon has enabled cumulative exports worth $3 billion and created nearly one million jobs in India till date. And today, more than 2.5 million MSMEs work with Amazon including sellers, artisans and weavers, delivery and logistics services etc.

Amit Agarwal, Global Senior Vice President and Country Head of Amazon India, said with the world more digital than ever with the internet and technology becoming an integral part of our lives, there is a massive opportunity to empower millions of SMBs across the country and remain committed for Amazon to be a catalyst for such accelerated progress.

“As we continue to work with small and medium businesses in our ecosystem, we remain committed to bringing new tools, technology and innovation that will unleash the entrepreneurial spirit of Indian businesses, boost exports from the country, help create jobs at scale and contribute to the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat,” Agarwal said.

The US-based company has simplified online selling with the introduction of seller registration and account management services in Hindi, Tamil, Marathi and Kannada. More than 75,000 sellers have registered on Amazon India marketplace in regional Indian languages. The company has also sharpened its focus on bringing the benefits of e-commerce to neighbourhood stores, and has launched a new program called ‘Local Shops on Amazon’ in April 2020. The program, since then, has grown 10 times and today, over 50,000 offline retailers and neighbourhood stores from across the country are selling on Amazon.in.

Indian exporters, with Amazon Global Selling, can today list their products on 17 international marketplaces and websites of Amazon, and get access to 150 million paid Prime members and over 300 million customers in 200 countries and territories across the world.

Moreover, with a strong demand from global customers for a range of Made in India products, including STEM toys, jewelry, bed linen, healthcare products, tea, leather products and others, 70,000 exporters on the Amazon Global Selling program have cumulatively crossed $3 billion in exports. It took the program three years to clock the first billion in cumulative exports, the second billion came in 18 months, and the third one has taken just 12 months.