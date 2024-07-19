Google Expands Horizons with Pixel 9 Pro Fold Launch in India

Google has once again demonstrated its commitment to the Indian market by officially confirming the launch of its highly anticipated Pixel 9 Pro Fold. This marks Google’s first foray into foldable technology in India, and the move is poised to make waves in the competitive smartphone market.

The announcement of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold follows a series of exciting reveals, including the Pixel 9 Pro and various leaks, that have kept tech enthusiasts on the edge of their seats. The foldable device was teased in a brief yet captivating video linked to Gemini, showcasing its sleek design with double-stacked rear camera lenses, an external display, and an innovative hinge mechanism.

A phone built for the Gemini era. It can do a lot—even let your old phone down easy. Learn more at: https://t.co/72BVe5FKyB pic.twitter.com/CgvrAXuLVe — Google India (@GoogleIndia) July 18, 2024

In addition to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Google is set to unveil the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL at an event at its headquarters in California on August 13. The following day, August 14, these devices will be grandly unveiled in India, solidifying Google’s intent to prioritize the Indian market.









The buzz surrounding the Pixel 9 series has been amplified by a flurry of leaked hands-on videos and regulatory filings, revealing key details about the upcoming devices. These leaks have only heightened the anticipation for Google’s official event, where the remaining questions and mysteries will be addressed.

Google’s aggressive push into the Indian market aligns with the significant commitment it made during the Google for India event last year. The tech giant announced plans to manufacture Pixel smartphones locally starting this year, a strategic move aimed at better meeting local demand and supporting the Indian government’s “Make in India” initiative. The first batch of India-made Pixel phones is expected to hit the market in 2024, beginning with the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, followed by the mid-range Pixel A-series.

Out with the old. In with the fold. Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, for the first time in India. ✨ Learn more at: https://t.co/72BVe5FKyB pic.twitter.com/5b0cAFs0qd — Google India (@GoogleIndia) July 19, 2024

Rick Osterloh, Google’s head of devices and services, emphasized the importance of this step, highlighting it as a crucial move towards expanding production in India. “It’s an early step towards expanding our production here to meet the local demand for Pixel devices. And even more importantly, it’s a huge step forward in Google’s commitment to Make in India,” Osterloh stated. He reiterated that India is a priority market for Pixel phones and expressed excitement about bringing more innovative devices to the region.

As the August 13 event draws near, the anticipation for the Pixel 9 series is palpable. Google’s enhanced focus on the Indian market, coupled with the introduction of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, positions the company to make a significant impact in the smartphone landscape. The combination of cutting-edge technology, local manufacturing, and strategic market positioning underscores Google’s dedication to expanding its footprint in India. The question remains whether the Pixel 9 series will live up to the high expectations and make a lasting impression in the Indian market.