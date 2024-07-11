Shiprocket and Snowflake AI Data Cloud to Empower 1.5 Lakh Merchants

Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, has announced a collaboration with Shiprocket, a prominent e-commerce enablement platform. This partnership aims to enhance the data infrastructure for Shiprocket’s extensive network of 1.5 lakh merchants, providing them with faster access to data and enabling swift, data-driven decision-making with the Snowflake AI Data Cloud.

Integrating Snowflake AI Data Cloud allows Shiprocket to streamline its data operations, offering real-time insights and an enhanced customer experience. Merchants on the platform will benefit from the ability to scale their data infrastructure effortlessly, gaining a competitive edge in the dynamic e-commerce landscape.









Snowflake AI Data Cloud has drastically reduced data processing times from days to minutes, significantly boosting operational efficiency. This agility has empowered Shiprocket to optimize its operations, enhance decision-making processes, and deliver a seamless eCommerce experience for its sellers. Additionally, Shiprocket plans to explore advanced applications within the AI Data Cloud, including Generative AI (Gen AI) and large language models (LLMs). These technologies can potentially develop chatbots that enable natural language interactions with data, further enhancing user experience and accessibility.

Saahil Goel, MD & CEO of Shiprocket, stated, “This collaboration with Snowflake marks a transformative milestone for our 1.5 lakh-strong seller community, collectively driving an annualized GMV of over $3 billion. By integrating Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud, we have gained access to real-time data insights that are crucial for our sellers’ eCommerce operations. This strategic collaboration empowers our sellers to scale their data infrastructure seamlessly as their businesses grow, optimize their operations more efficiently, and ultimately deliver a seamless and exceptional eCommerce experience to their customers.”

Vijayant Rai, MD India at Snowflake, added, “As Shiprocket expands its operations, Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud provides a scalable, cost-effective, secure platform to support their diverse data needs and drive business value. We are proud to be part of Shiprocket’s growth journey, empowering their businesses with real-time data insights to spur innovation and customer delight.”

This collaboration between Shiprocket and Snowflake is to leverage the power of data to revolutionize the e-commerce landscape. With this partnership, Shiprocket is well-positioned to explore the future potential of AI-powered solutions, ensuring sustained growth and innovation in the sector.