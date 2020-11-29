Indian sellers find market in US, Europe and Australia through ebay

Indian sellers have found top markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, mainland Europe and Australia through ebay cross-border e-commerce. The platform’s cross border trade business in India has been in operation for more than a decade now.

Vidmay Naini, ebay India Country Manager, told PTI that Indian sellers have been witnessing strong demand across categories like apparel, fine jewellery, toys, auto parts and accessories as well as home decor during the holiday season. He said evolving consumer demand and increase in the trust in purchases outside domestic e-commerce reflect a huge market potential that developing countries like India should tap into for e-commerce exports.









“According to various estimates, the pure B2C cross border e-commerce potential for Indian sellers is approximately US$ 1 billion now. The top-shopped categories that Indian sellers have observed during the holiday season sales are clothing, shoes and accessories; toys and games; auto parts and accessories; fine jewellery and watches; and home decor,” Naini said. “During the five days windows of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Indian sellers experience a spike in volume of orders and sales, and the holiday shopping continues till Christmas.”

Citing data from a survey conducted among its users to state that shoppers have started relying more on digital marketplaces, the ebay executive said 31 per cent respondents stated they had started holiday shopping before September 30 this year, and 41 per cent shared that they spent US$ 1,000 on holiday gifts and celebrations in 2019. “Taking into consideration the dynamic change in shoppers behavior in reference to holiday shopping this year, Indian sellers consider this as a huge opportunity to expand business in foreign markets,” Naini said.

He pointed out that during the lockdown period, the category that saw a significant high never-seen-before uptick was the WFH Essentials category. It was also observed that a rise in demand during lockdown included new emerging categories such as Origami, home and gardening, as well as cooking and baking essentials.