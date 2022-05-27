Myntra introduces under 48 hour delivery- ‘M-Express’

Myntra, one of India’s leading fashion and beauty destinations, has introduced an express delivery feature, M-Express, allowing shoppers to receive their orders within 24-48 hours of purchase. Applicable across a wide collection of 3 lakh styles and over 1300 pin codes, the expedited delivery feature through Myntra’s delivery network is a one-of-its-kind by a fashion and beauty platform, operating at scale.









The feature will allow speed-sensitive customers to easily search for M-Express products through delivery time filters and also visually identify such products with the help of M-Express tags that will be fulfilled through this new express delivery service. Customers can view the M-Express tag upfront on the list page across applicable styles.

Launched ahead of Myntra’s upcoming 16th edition of its flagship EORS, M-Express rides on the back of continuous tech innovations to offer consumers a delightful shopping experience. Tech-enabled network designs and streamlined operational efficiencies of Myntra’s supply chain partners, have paved the way for an optimised supply chain network that is critical to run the M-Express successfully. Forward deployment centres (FDCs) will be offered to brands and sellers and will be leveraged for optimal logistical performance and the M-Express service will be functional uniformly across the platform.

Commenting on the announcement of M-Express, Nandita Sinha, CEO, Myntra, said, “At Myntra, we are in constant pursuit to enhance the overall customer experience. M-Express offers complete control to consumers in choosing their products based on the delivery timelines, thus empowering them to make better purchase decisions. We believe M-Express will be a game changer for the industry and drive delight for the fashion-forward customer base while reinforcing loyalty. This will in turn boost the opportunity for brands, and small and medium sellers to grow.”

New age consumers not only look for the best styles and products but also expect ecommerce platforms to offer newer and innovative services, a key to win their loyalty. There has been a pronounced shift in consumer expectations in terms of services such as express delivery; as per reports, faster shipping drives stickiness and generates higher demand.

This new feature on the Myntra app, promises to deliver fashion and beauty to the country’s fashion forward consumers and has currently been rolled out in metros across ~30% of the styles available on Myntra. It will expand to tier 2 and 3 cities, as well as launch the web version of the feature in the coming months.