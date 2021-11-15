EdTech start-up Skill-Lync set to hire 3000 employees in 3 months

Skill-Lync, the leading engineering education start-up, announces a massive hiring spree of over 3,000 employees by February 2022 to fuel and support its next phase of growth. The development will work towards strengthening its workforce across its markets in India and abroad, keeping in mind the high demand for Indian engineers. Intending to drive its goals, the hiring includes young talent in a variety of areas including sales, marketing and operations departments respectively.









Nikhil Mittal, Head of Growth Skill-Lync, said, “As Skill-Lync expands its global footprint, we plan to scale-up our appointments across various functions for skilled professionals in the sales, marketing and data science departments. With over 40+ Masters and 100+ individual courses, we have significantly seen a high demand for our engineering courses and expect this to continue as EdTech is now becoming an essential service. Looking at the necessity of the industry, the need of the hour is to constantly have skilled engineering professionals. Skill-Lync understands this demand and offers courses in core-engineering education space in fields such as Electric Vehicle Design, Embedded Systems, Autonomous Vehicles and aspire to deeply root industry-pertinent skills with engineers across industry. Up till now, there have been approximately 13000 students and over 6000 active students on the platform with over 2 million enquiries. We will continue to expand and aim at empowering a whole new generation of upskilled professionals.”

In 2021, Skill Lync witnessed an increase of 5X in revenue starting January 2021. There has been a surge in the demand for EV, OEM startups & suppliers and is expected to provide 10 million jobs by the end of FY30. Skill-Lync has five specialized courses for various skills required by the industry such as Mechanical engineering, medical engineering, Electrical engineering, Civil engineering, Hybrid Engineering and Aerospace engineering.

The startup has collaborated with 800+ Industry experts for creating their existing course content and has full-time people with extensive experience in the industry (with the likes of Bosch, Cummins, ABB, Samsung and Accenture, etc.) to provide the students a world-class learning experience. Additionally in August 2021, Skill-Lync had also raised $17.5 million in a Series A funding round led by Iron Pillar with participation from Y Combinator and Better Capital. Binny Bansal (Co-founder of Flipkart), Sai Krishnamurthy (ex-Flipkart; Co-founder of Xto10X) and Rashmi Kwatra (Founder of Sixteenth Street Capital) joined as new investors.

Skill Lync has revolutionized engineering education by bridging the skill gap between students and the industry. Followed by curating coursework in partnership with industry experts and ensuring a balance between practical exposure and fundamental theories. It allows students to work on practical projects with the aid of industry-oriented computational software/tools like ANSYS, MathWorks, Converge, GT-Suite and many more.