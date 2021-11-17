LEAD, India’s premier school ed-tech major, has appointed Rohit Thakur as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). Rohit, the former CHRO at India’s leading fintech firm Paytm, will play a pivotal role in taking forward LEAD’s vision of transforming the arc of education of 1.5 million schools and 260 million school-going children in India.









At LEAD, Rohit will be responsible for spearheading employee engagement, talent management and development, stakeholder engagement, internal communication, compliance and health and safety environment.

Sumeet Mehta, LEAD Co-founder and CEO, said they are building a culture where people learn a lot, grow a lot, make massive impact on this world and build lifelong relationships while doing all this. “Rohit is well-respected and principled leader who has built teams and organization culture in both large multinationals and start-ups. Both Smita and I are thrilled to have Rohit partner with us in making LEAD a great place to be in.”

Rohit Thakur, on his new role, said he is thrilled to join LEAD, which has been at the forefront of transforming conventional schooling in India. “It has brought several industry-first innovations since inception. I am passionate about building a thriving company culture at LEAD and look forward to begin working in this new capacity and contributing to the company’s growth journey.”

Rohit has headed HR functions for various organizations. Besides Paytm, he has worked with Microsoft India, where he served as head of human resource. He spent 11 years at General Electric in various HR leadership roles across multiple businesses such as energy, capital, engineering, corporate and aviation, both in India and the US. He was also associated with Eicher Tractors, Cadence Design Systems and Bausch & Lomb.

LEAD is India’s foremost player in the school edtech category promoted by Leadership Boulevard. It was started in 2012 by Sumeet Mehta and Smita Deorah, with the mission to transform school education in India. It combines technology, curriculum and pedagogy into an integrated system of teaching and learning, thus, improving student learning outcomes and teacher performance in schools across the country.