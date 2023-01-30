Business
EdTech startup Jovian launches its Full Stack Developer Bootcamp
With an aim to train the next generation of software developers, EdTech startup Jovian announced that it has recently launched a part-time online Full Stack Developer Bootcamp with a 100% job guarantee. The intensive and immersive training program is designed to teach aspiring software developers the skills needed to become proficient in front-end and back-end web development. It will assist beginners in learning industry-standard tools & techniques and provide a 3-month internship to help them become well-equipped to start their careers as full-stack developers.
It’s a 36-week online program with 900+ hours of coursework designed by industry experts to enhance students’ skills. It also includes practical assignments and projects that focus on providing hands-on experience by working with various technologies and frameworks such as HTML, CSS, JavaScript, React, Node.js, NextJS, MongoDB, Prisma, Docker, Kubernetes, AWS and more. With a blended learning model, students can attend live classes and work through the interactive tutorials & coding assignments at their convenience with dedicated support over chat & 1:1 video calls. The program focuses on learning by doing, so only 20% of the time is spent watching videos and 80% writing code, solving problems, and building projects.
The program also includes a 3-month internship with Jovian or one of its 200+ hiring partners to prepare students for a successful career in technology companies. It offers a placement guarantee for graduates within 12 months of graduation. Along with this, students will also access personalised career guidance, Resume & LinkedIn reviews, interview preparation resources, and unlimited mock interviews with industry mentors and Jovian alumni. Jovian also facilitates direct interview opportunities with their hiring partners via an exclusive internal job board.
Aakash N S, Co-founder and CEO of Jovian, said, “ We are thrilled to announce the launch of our Full Stack Developer Bootcamp as we aim to upskill professionals from STEM backgrounds and help them build a career in software development. My cofounder Siddhant and I have tried to capture everything we’ve learned in 10+ years of software development, previously at Twitter and now at Jovian, into this program. The program covers all the skills required to develop & deploy fully functional & scalable web applications, focusing on using modern technologies and best practices.”
Founded in 2019 by Aakash N S and Siddhant Ujjain (graduates from IITs and formerly software developers at Twitter), Jovian is helping working professionals from STEM backgrounds upskill and make a career transition to software development and data science. Jovian offers several beginner-friendly courses that have been taken by over 300,000 registered learners on the platform.
In addition, Jovian’s tutorials on YouTube have garnered over 6 million views. Over 500 learners have enrolled into Jovian’s flagship Data Science Bootcamp. The graduates have gone on to work for top tech companies like Paytm, Zomato, BCG, Deliotte, Rakuten, Scripbox, Deutsche Bank, Cars24 and many more.