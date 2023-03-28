Snapdeal, India’s leading value e-commerce platform, today announced that it has started receiving orders through Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). The go-live achieved earlier this month will offer seamless access to Snapdeal’s vast selection of value merchandise to all buyers using ONDC.

The initial orders via ONDC have flown in from cities like Ajmer (RJ), Gurdaspur (PB), Aligarh (UP), Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Kakinada (AP), Amravati (MH) to name a few and are primarily focused on home and kitchen products including bedsheets, towels, utensils, storage & serving sets, and kitchen tools.

ONDC’s focus on expanding the online opportunity in India and creating a more inclusive e-commerce ecosystem is well matched with Snapdeal’s focus on growing e-commerce beyond just brands and urban users. Most of the products listed on Snapdeal are in the sub-Rs 1000 price range and are designed to serve the user’s functional needs with good-quality, value-priced products.









As part of this collaboration with ONDC, buyers coming via ONDC are able to access a large catalogue covering home and kitchen products. Snapdeal is also in the process of expanding access to Fashion, and Beauty & Personal Care categories. The fashion category will include apparel, footwear and accessories for kids, women and men. The accessories include fast-selling products like wallets, belts, sunglasses and watches. The personal care category will include skin care, hair care and oral care products and deodorants, while the beauty category will include a range of make-up products including lipsticks, nail polish and eye make-up.

Snapdeal will continue building on its collaboration with ONDC to enable Bharat’s small and medium enterprises, sellers and emerging brands to grow their business by tapping into customers across India through ONDC.

“With over a decade of experience serving Bharat through lakhs of small and medium enterprises, Snapdeal has a unique and deep understanding of what it takes to serve India’s mass market. As we go live on ONDC, we would like to reiterate our belief that enabling India’s existing retail players, especially MSMEs, to embrace the online opportunity is the best way for India to reap the digital dividend for the largest section of society. We would also like to acknowledge the prompt and extensive support from the ONDC team and look forward to deepening this partnership to serve India’s mega cohort of value-savvy buyers.”, said Himanshu Chakrawarti, CEO – Snapdeal Market Place.

“We’re excited to have Snapdeal join the ONDC network with its repertoire of merchants from across the country with special focus to MSME among others. This is in line with that inclusive agenda of ONDC providing equal opportunities for big and small enterprises,” said T. Koshy, CEO, ONDC.

According to e-commerce enablement platform, Unicommerce, E-commerce growth in India has well and truly moved beyond the large cities to hundreds of Tier 2, 3, and smaller cities across the length and breadth of the country. The market share of tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in 2022 was 41.5% and 21.4% respectively. According to the Red Seer Report, mid-income buyers from India’s Tier 2+ cities covering more than 80% of India’s population will triple in size in five years, from approx 78 Mn in 2021 to nearly 256 Mn by 2026.

Snapdeal draws more than 86% of its orders from outside the metro cities, with more than 72% of the orders flowing from buyers living in smaller cities and towns. With an exclusive focus on the value segment, more than 95% of the products sold on Snapdeal are priced below Rs. 1000. The launch on ONDC ties up cohesively with Snapdeal’s existing focus on connecting small & medium sellers with a large and growing online market, especially amongst buyers living outside India’s metro cities.