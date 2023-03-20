Building on its remarkable growth and success, Imarticus Learning, India’s leading professional ed-tech platform, has launched a new opportunity for young entrepreneurs in India to train students and make them employable. The new program aims to empower emerging entrepreneurs in tier-II and tier-III cities to build their own business with Imarticus Learning.

With zero royalty fees and the lowest-ever investment in the Ed-tech segment, the new program provides quicker ROI within 6 months and positive cash flow in the first year. The newly launched vertical will have all job-assured programs, curated with industry experts and certification courses from premier institutes like IIT’s and IIM’s.

Increased digital penetration coupled with the current industry scenarios have made upskilling and learning new skills an important aspect of any job. The upskilling trend is equally prominent in tier 2 & 3 cities. This initiative will not only help in building entrepreneurship in India but will also address the need for quality education in tier 2 & 3 cities with consistent quality education access. The new vertical will have courses in all the domains, including Finance, Analytics, Technology, Marketing and Management with all job-assured programs and certificate courses, including CIBOP, PGA, FSD, PGBAF, CMA, and ACCA.









The program is eligible for all young entrepreneurs with a minimum experience of 2 years in the local market. The entrepreneurs associated with the new vertical will receive continued support for branding, sales, staffing and marketing. For students, Imarticus Learning’s Edtech Entrepreneur vertical will help them upskill with the job-assured and certification programs.

Mr. Nikhil Barshikar, Founder and MD of Imarticus Learning, said, “We are pleased to launch our latest vertical, Imarticus Edtech Entrepreneur, which is aimed at empowering budding entrepreneurs and at upskilling students, particularly in tier-II and tier-III cities. Since its inception, Imarticus Learning has been focused on enabling students and professionals to upskill themselves to be future-ready. This time, we’ve taken our efforts a step further to allow emerging entrepreneurs to set up their own business. We are confident that this program will help us nurture more entrepreneurs and contribute to India’s growing startup ecosystem.”

Imarticus Learning is a leading Edtech company in India, offering high-quality, industry-specific education via innovative technology, specialized training, career assistance, and mentorship from industry professionals. It has impacted over 10,00,000 careers within a decade through leading-edge curriculums, highly experienced faculty, and over 500 global partnerships with leading institutions and corporations. Imarticus Learning seeks to upskill existing and future workers to fulfill various industries & current and upcoming job market demands. Its objective is to provide learners with valuable learning experiences, educate them with industry-specific skills, and prepare them to take on multiple job roles in their sector.