Teachmint announces Rajkummar Rao as celebrity endorser

Teachmint, Banglore-based EdTech innovator, has announced Rajkummar Rao as nationwide celebrity endorser to celebrate millions of teachers who are now teaching online in India. As the face of Teachmint, Rajkummar leads the brand’s latest #TeachmintPeTeachingAasanHai campaign and plays the character of a Science Tutor, Alok Sir, who has just started online teaching through Teachmint.









Rajkummar Rao said education is one of the most important facets of any nation-building. “Last one year has highlighted the problems faced by teachers and their students in connecting digitally. I love the efforts put by the team Teachmint to build a very simple and localized solution for teachers in India,” he said. The national award winning actor shared that his teachers played an especially important part in shaping-up his life. “I am glad that I could be of some help to all the teachers now through Teachmint.”

Divyansh Bordia, Co-Founder and COO Teachmint, said they are on a mission to enable teachers in India with technology and make quality education accessible to students across the country. “We believe that teachers are at the centre of a great education experience, and this is what will truly unleash the power of EdTech. Through #TeachmintPeTeachingAasanHai campaign and the partnership with Rajkummar Rao, we look forward to further reaching millions of committed teachers who are in need of technology solutions.”

Teachmint has launched a nationwide cross-platform campaign, the centrepiece of which is an ad film featuring Rao. The series of ad films targeted at educators aims to highlight the ease of going digital for teaching through the Teachmint App. The tagline for the campaign is Chahe jaisi bhi zarurat ho, Teachmint pe…teaching aasan hai. The brand prides itself for establishing a new category in EdTech where any teacher can set-up their online classroom and go-live in a few minutes. From signing up to teaching daily on the platform, Teachmint is completely free of charge for teachers.

The campaign #TeachmintPeTeachingAasanHai underlines how the right platform for teaching can empower educators to reach students beyond geographical boundaries and significantly increase efficiency by automating activities like attendance, test grading, and fee collection etc. The campaign further highlights how teachers with various degrees of technology understanding as well as diverse use cases like school and college tuitions, test prep coaching centers, govt exams, and classes etc. are utilizing the features offered by Teachmint.