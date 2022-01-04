EKI Energy Services’ hits USD one billion valuation

Climate change advisory company EKI Energy Services on Tuesday said it has become India’s first BSE SME listed company to achieve USD one billion valuation.









It has achieved this milestone within nine months of its debut on the BSE on April 7, 2021 with a market capitalization of Rs 96.23 crore, the Indore-based company said in a statement. On Tuesday, the shares of EKI Energy Services hit an all-time high of Rs 10,946 on BSE. The shares soon witnessed profit-booking and finally settled for the day at Rs 9,903.60 apiece.

Its valuation surged manifolds especially in the last one year as the company expanded its global footprint and launched multiple strategic projects including a joint venture with Royal Dutch Shell. The company recently incorporated an offshore wholly-owned subsidiary in the Dubai free zone. Its revenue from operations within the first six months of FY 21-22 stood at Rs 636 crore. The company is expecting a strong growth momentum over the next few years also as the carbon market evolves and witnesses increased demands for carbon credits.

The climate change firm is amongst the top five carbon asset management companies in the world and is also the first and only listed company in the carbon market globally. It is a leading developer and supplier of carbon credits in the world. The company offers strategic solutions to over 2,500 companies across the world enabling them to achieve their climate ambitions. Its offerings span across carbon credit/asset management, carbon footprint management, sustainability audits, training for quality control and management amongst others.