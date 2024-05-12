EMS Limited, a Ghaziabad-headquartered water and sewerage infrastructure player, has announced that it emerged as the lowest bidder (L-1) in a tender from the Uttarakhand Power Corporation Ltd, Dehradun. The tender, valued at Rs 148.10 crore, is for the supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of infrastructure works and loss reduction on a turnkey basis.









The project falls under the “Revamped Reforms-Linked Results-Based Distribution Sector Scheme, Circle -Rural Dehradun,” floated by the Uttarakhand Power Corporation. EMS Limited expressed its enthusiasm for this opportunity in a notification to stock exchanges.

Ashish Tomar, Managing Director of EMS Limited, expressed delight at this development, stating, “We are really happy to have emerged as the L1 in the tender floated by Uttarakhand Power Corporation Ltd. As a part of the tender, we will supply, install, test, and commission infrastructure work for UPCL VCVGS Urja Bhawan, Dehradun, and reduce losses on a turnkey basis. With our expertise in this field and an experienced team of professionals, we are confident of adding value to this project.”

Established in 2010, EMS Limited specializes in providing a wide range of services in sewerage solutions, water supply systems, and wastewater schemes. The company’s operations span across several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan.

In the quarter ended December 31, 2023, EMS Limited registered a 24.02% rise in standalone net profit at Rs 36.81 crore, compared to Rs 29.68 crore in the same period the previous year. This growth was attributed to higher revenues and buoyant demand. The company’s operating income on a standalone basis also saw a significant increase, rising by nearly 33.53% to Rs 183.11 crore during the same quarter, up from Rs 137.12 crore in the previous year.

EMS Limited continues to demonstrate its commitment to excellence and innovation in the field of infrastructure development, securing significant projects and delivering impactful solutions across various regions in India.