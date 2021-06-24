Exotel leverages cloud technology to support Covid relief efforts

Over the last year, Exotel, Asia’s largest cloud communication platform, has partnered with over 100 organisations to power their COVID relief work. They have powered over 55 million calls, 100 million SMS and supported 5000 volunteers in their relief efforts.Since the beginning of the pandemic, several NGOs, government bodies, hospitals, trusts and companies have been working to provide relief and assistance to all those who were affected. Exotel has been powering communication for these change makers. Helplines were set up to create awareness among the public, facilitate consultation with doctors, find COVID test centers, and help procure oxygen cylinders and beds for those affected.









There were also helplines set up to raise funds, offer mental health support and provide rations and food to those who need it. The Lifeline Foundation (TLF), a not-for-profit organization with a mission to provide a financial lifeline to the economically weaker section of the society, used Exotel to run a free helpline. Hiteshwar Singh, Trustee at Lifeline foundation, said, “The lockdown was having a devastating effect on the mental health of our society and LifeLine Foundation’s free helpline helped the distressed callers to unburden themselves in a confidential manner. Exotel’s user-friendly platform made it easy to divert calls to the mobile phones of our trained volunteers.” Healthifyme initiated the VaccinateMe project to help millions of Indians find vaccination slots as soon as it became available.

Manan Chandan, Director of New Initiatives & Senior Product Manager at Healthifyme, said, “With the demand for vaccines far outstripping supply, particularly for the 18-45 age group, HealthifyMe’s vaccine slot alert service VaccinateMe was able to help millions of Indians find available slots. We were able to leverage Exotel’s platform to send out real time SMS alerts to users who were looking to be notified about available slots in their area.” Speaking on the impact communication technology has created on the fight against COVID, Shivakumar Ganesan, CEO & Co-founder of Exotel, commented, “Technology should deliver more than just revenues. It should help people, create societal impact and save lives. Our tech does just that and it gives us an immense sense of satisfaction.” Exotel’s world-class, cloud-based solution simplifies customer communication for over 4500 companies in India, Australia, and SEA.