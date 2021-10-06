DPIIT notifies 100 pc FDI in telecom

Connect with us

Centre notifies 100 pc FDI in telecom sector

Press Trust of India
Published on

The government on Tuesday notified its decision to permit 100 per cent FDI under automatic route in the telecom services sector. In a press note, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) said foreign investment in telecom services will be subject to the condition of Press Note 3 of 2020.



Accordingly, cases requiring prior government approval under the provisions of Press Note 3 will continue to be in place.

As per the Press Note 3, an entity of a country, which shares a land border with India or where the beneficial owner of an investment into India is situated in or is a citizen of any such country, can invest only under the government route.


