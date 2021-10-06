Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Ozonetel mops up USD 5 mn in Series A round

Ozonetel mops up USD 5 mn in Series A round

Funding News

Ozonetel mops up USD 5 mn in Series A round

Press Trust of India
Published on

On-demand cloud communication services provider Ozonetel on Wednesday said it has raised USD 5 million (about Rs 37.5 crore) from Bengaluru-based private equity fund Stakeboat Capital. The funds will be used to expand US operations and double headcount in the coming year, according to an official statement from the 11-year-old company that started out with a contact/call centre-as-a-service (CCaaS) offering.



“This is an important juncture for us to scale our business, and we are particularly looking to grow our footprint in the US. We plan to reach USD 100 million ARR (annual recurring revenue) in the next four years,” its founder and Chief Executive C S N Murthy said. COVID-19 has accelerated CCaaS adoption the world over. During the pandemic, Ozonetel witnessed a 100 per cent surge in its business growth and has doubled its customer base over the past 12 months.

Also read: Centre notifies 100 pc FDI in telecom sector

The pandemic has accelerated CCaaS adoption the world over and the company witnessed a 100 per cent surge in its business growth and doubled its customer base over the past 12 months. It has 15,000 agents working from home serving various sectors. Stakeboat Managing Partner Chandrasekar Kandasamy said the fund is excited about the possibilities, as the pandemic has changed the way enterprises are approaching their call centre operations.


Related Topics:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Weekly funding roundup: Venture capital firms infuse over USD 260 mn in Indian startups

Funding News

Weekly funding roundup: Venture capital firms infuse over USD 315 mn in Indian startups
IRCTC to launch cruise liner tours from Sep 18. Bookings open

Travel

IRCTC to launch cruise liner tours from Sep 18. Bookings open
Pfizer, BioNTech say trials find COVID vax safe for children of 5-11 yrs

COVID19

Pfizer, BioNTech say trials find COVID vax safe for children of 5-11 yrs
To Top
Loading...