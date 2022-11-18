Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Govt raises maximum tenure of PSU banks’ CEO to 10 years

Govt raises maximum tenure of PSU banks' CEO to 10 years

Business

Govt raises maximum tenure of PSU banks’ CEO to 10 years

Press Trust of India
Published on

The maximum tenure of CEO and MD of public sector banks has been increased to 10 years, a move that will help the government retain the best talent in the banking sector.



As per a government notification dated November 17, 2022, the term for the appointment has been extended to 10 years, from the earlier 5 years, subject to superannuation age of 60 years. Earlier, the MD or executive director of a public sector undertaking (PSU) bank was eligible for a maximum tenure of 5 years or 60 years whichever was earlier. This is also applicable for whole-time directors of all Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs).

Also read: Airtel launches 5G Plus service at Lohegaon Airport

“A whole-time director, including the managing director, shall devote his whole time to the affairs of the nationalised bank and shall hold office for such initial term not exceeding five years and extendable up to a total period, including the initial term, not exceeding 10 years, as the central government may, after consultation with the Reserve Bank, specify and shall be eligible for re-appointment,” it said.

The amendment would be called Nationalised Banks (Management and Miscellaneous Provisions) Amendment Scheme, 2022, it added. The central government has the right to terminate the term of office of a whole-time director, including the managing director, any time before the expiry of the term specified, by giving him a notice of not less than three months, in writing or three months’ salary and allowances in lieu of notice.

The decision of the government would help banks to retain the talent who rise to the ladder of whole-time directors at a very early age of 45-50 years. Presently, there are many whole-time directors of PSU banks who entered the board at a young age. The amendment would benefit them.


Related Topics:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Moneyboxx Finance extends its inclusion drive by opening 50th branch

Moneyboxx Finance extends inclusion drive by opening 50th branch
By November 18, 2022
McLaren Automotive enters Indian market with new 765LT spider model

McLaren Automotive enters Indian market with new 765LT spider model
By November 18, 2022
Darren Wagner, Mark S Kopenski seen along with Ashok Kallam, Liban of Indo Global Studies

Senior Vice President of Rowan University visits Indo Global Study of Hyderabad
By November 18, 2022
Software delivery platform Devtron raises $12 m

Funding News

Software delivery platform Devtron raises $12 m
Soothe Healthcare raises Rs 175 crore

Funding News

Soothe Healthcare raises Rs 175 crore
WhatsApp users face disruption in services

News

WhatsApp users face disruption in services
To Top
Loading...