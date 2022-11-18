McLaren Automotive enters Indian market with new 765LT spider model

Connect with us

Auto

Press Trust of India
McLaren Automotive on Thursday unveiled its new 765LT spider model of its high-performance supercar, marking its entry into the Indian market.



The British supercar maker also launched its first car showroom in Mumbai. The carmaker said India is a key market in augmenting its foothold in the Asia Pacific region and the launch of operations in the domestic market is aimed in this direction.

McLaren’s range of supercars is designed at the iconic McLaren Technology Centre in Surrey (South of London), the UK. The supercar manufacturer will offer models, including the Everyday McLaren GT and the first-ever high-performance hybrid – the Artura.


