HDFC Ltd and HDFC Life makes strategic investment in Xanadu Realty

Xanadu Realty Ltd, a leading realty tech business accelerator firm for real-estate ecosystem announced that it has received a strategic investment from HDFC Ltd and HDFC Life Insurance Co. Ltd. The investment from HDFC Ltd and HDFC Life Insurance Co. Ltd will bolster Xanadu Realty’s plans of strategic expansion initiatives and creating proprietary tech platforms.









Speaking about the strategic investment, Mr. Deepak Parekh, Chairman, HDFC said, “I have great faith in the professionals running Xanadu. I have known the founders, Karthik and Anurag for over a decade, and they are building an outstanding tech-driven, real estate organization focused on delivery of unique solutions for the large Indian real estate ecosystem.”

Founded in 2016, Xanadu Realty has pioneered the concept of providing end-to-end product-to-market services through its proprietary full-stack marketing and sales platform by which it takes over the entire revenue generation part of real estate developers’ projects or their entire portfolio.

Mr. R. Karthik and Mr. Anurag Singhvi, MDs and Co-Founders of Xanadu Realty Ltd said “We are delighted to welcome HDFC, the pivotal mortgage brand in the country and HDFC Life, one of India’s leading life insurance companies. Their investment is a validation of our differentiated approach to transform the real estate space with cutting edge technology solutions. This strategic partnership will go a long way in unlocking exponential potential for Xanadu Realty and Indian real estate sector at large.”

Xanadu has been able to perform comprehensive turnaround of clients’ real estate portfolio by developing and executing end to end strategy for product, design, marketing, and sales. Xanadu has provided its services across 36 clients and 55+ projects which includes names such as Hiranandani, Runwal, TATA Realty, Ajmera, Raunak, Paranjape and Kumar Properties.

Xanadu Realty Ltd has grown 10 X in sales delivery since its inception in 2016. It has over 600 employees across Mumbai, Pune and Bangalore offices. The company has done client sales of ~INR 2,000 cr in FY 2022 and is expected to double the client sales in FY 2023. Trustcap, the Mumbai based real estate focused Investment Bank acted as the sole financial advisor to the transaction