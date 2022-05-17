Tata Power joins hands with Hyundai Motor to develop EV charging infra

Tata Power in a regulatory filing on Tuesday said it has partnered with Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) to build an electric vehicle (EV) charging network.









The company said it wil facilitate installation of DC 60 kW fast chargers across 34 of its EV dealer locations in 29 cities, in addition to the existing AC 7.2 kW chargers. Along side, Tata Power will also supply end-to-end home charging solutions, from charger supply to installation, for Hyundai EV customers, The Economic Times reported. The collaboration This collaboration would be of tremendous benefit for customers as the vehicle charging time of a DC 60 kW charger is much lesser than AC 7.2 kW charger. The new partnership will make Tata Power and HMIL key contributors to the expansion of charging infrastructure.

Commenting on the association , Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power said “Our collaboration with Hyundai Motor India aligns with the Government of India’s National Electric Mobility Mission Plan and demonstrates our commitment to leading India’s clean energy and net-zero goals. Tata Power’s expertise in EV charging space coupled with comprehensive charging solutions and countrywide ownership of Hyundai vehicles, will help in the development of sustainable mobility infrastructure, boosting faster EV adoption.”

“Realising Hyundai’s global vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’ and in line with our new brand direction of going ‘Beyond Mobility, Hyundai Motor India is glad to announce its partnership with Tata Power to facilitate and strengthen India’s robust EV ecosystem and enhance the general outlook on sustainable transportation, reaffirming Hyundai’s vision to integrate social responsibility with economic prosperity and community wellness,” Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said.